Fact-Check: Photos of Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sons ‘Going for Hajj’ Are Edited

The original image shows Indian reality TV celebrity Asim Riaz with his friend Aly Goni and brother Umar Riaz.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A set of two photos purportedly showing Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman Isa on their way for 'Hajj' is being shared on social media platforms.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false as both images are edited.

  • The original images are of Indian reality television star Asim Riaz with his friend Aly Goni and brother Umar Riaz.

How did we find out?: We checked both images separately and found the following.

Image 1: We ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the left photo and came across an Instagram post by Asim Riaz, an actor who appeared on the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss from 24 March 2023.

  • It showed Riaz with Aly Goni, who was also a Bigg Boss participant.

  • The image was similar to the viral photo and we found similarities.

Here are the similarities between the two images. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • Apart from the highlighted similarity, the seat covers match exactly with one another.

  • Riaz captioned the image, "RAMADAN MUBARAK … Allah Hu Akbar..!#umrahwithakt," (sic.) The image was uploaded on 24 March 2023.

Image 2: Then, we went through Riaz's Instagram profile and chanced upon a post from 9 April 2023, which was with his brother, Umar Riaz. Both were dressed in the holy garment, Ihram.

  • The image was similar to the second viral photo on the right which showed Khan's sons standing before a holy site.

  • The Ihram drapes in both images are the exact same.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The background of the holy site has been added to the viral image of Khan's sons to show that they were at Hajj.

  • Additionally, there are no news reports or posts from their family which state that Kasim and Sulaiman went for Hajj, recently.

Conclusion: Edited images of Imran Khan's sons are being shared to falsely claim that the two went to Hajj.

Topics:  Imran Khan   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

