Edited Image of Chowk in Pakistan Shared as ‘Narendra Modi Chowk’

An edited image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statue with a giant kettle pouring water over it has gone viral on social media with the false claim that it was installed at a ‘Narendra Modi Chowk.’

We found that an image of Modi’s marble statue being sold online has been edited onto another image of a cup and kettle fountain installed at the Station Chowk in Faisalabad, Pakistan. The hoarding which says, ‘Narendra Modi Chowk,’ is from a 2018 image from Darbhanga, Bihar.