Edited Clip Shared To Claim Chandrababu Naidu Said YSRCP Will Win in Polls

A video of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu is being shared to claim that he said to the press that Andhra Pradesh CM and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy will "100 percent" come back to power.
Is this true?: The claim is false as the video is edited.
In the original video, Naidu was asked by reporters whether his party, TDP, would come to power, and he replied, "100 percent."
How did we find out?: We broke down the clip into a few screenshots and ran a reverse image search on some of them on Google.
We came across a post by the news agency Asian News International (ANI) on their X (formerly Twitter) page from 13 May.
It was Chandrababu Naidu's byte to the news outlet after casting his vote in Guntur in the fourth phase of polling for the ongoing elections.
What did Naidu say to ANI?: In the byte given to ANI, Naidu said, "It is our responsibility to cast our vote and demand a bright future."
Following this, a reporter asked the politician whether TDP would come to power in Andhra Pradesh, to which Naidu replied, "100 percent."
A part of the audio in the original video has been edited to falsely claim that Naidu said incumbent CM of the YSRCP will come back to power.
Conclusion: The video has been edited. Naidu replied to a reporter's question whether his party - TDP - would win in Andhra Pradesh.
