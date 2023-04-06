Gaming Video Clip of Truck Crossing a River Shared as Real Stunt By Indian Army
This video is from a game called Spintires: MudRunner.
A video showing a truck carrying, a structure that looks like a rocket, crossing a river and then navigating on a curvy road is going viral on social media with a claim that this happened in India.
What's the claim?: The claim states that this is a real incident of carefully maneuvering the truck.
It also praises India's infrastructural progress.
While some claims in the Marathi language state that the viral video shows how skillfully the Indian army is driving the army truck.
We also received a query about this video on our WhatsApp tipline.
What's the truth?: A gaming creator, Jim Natelo, posted this video on his Facebook page and mentioned that he was playing a game, Spintires: MudRunner.
How did we find this out?: We ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video which led us to a Facebook post from 22 March.
The video was shared by a gaming video creator, Jim Natelo.
The post carried the same viral video of the truck and the caption read, "emergency bridge technology is very helpful when in a situation like this."
We also saw Natelo's reply on a comment which confirmed that this was a gaming video.
We found several similar videos of trucks, cars and jeeps on his account.
More about the game: This game called Spintires: Mudrunner is an open-world driving simulation game.
It lets gamers drive their vehicles on difficult terrains.
We have reached out to Natelo for further confirmation, the article will be updated when we receive a reply from him.
Conclusion: A video from a game showing a truck crossing a difficult road is going viral as real.
