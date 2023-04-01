No, DPS Goa Has Not Allowed Pupils To Wear Bikinis as Part of Their Uniform
The post about DPS Goa allowing bikinis as school uniforms was created by a satirical page called 'The Katvaa'.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A viral graphic claiming that Delhi Public School (DPS) Goa has allowed its pupils to wear bikinis as uniforms during summers.
It says that the decision came after the school found "Goa's weather too hot and humid."
How did we find out?: We noticed that the viral graphic carried a small watermark which read 'thekatvaaindiaa'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for social media accounts with the same name.
This led us to an Instagram page, which had shared this photo on 28 May.
The page's description mentioned that it was a "satire/parody" page.
It had a highlight titled "Disclaimer!," which said that all the stories and posts shared on the account as news were "not real and done as a purpose of Satire/Parody" and was not meant to be taken seriously.
What about DPS Goa?: We checked DPS' website to see if they had a school in Goa, but found that there is no DPS Goa.
Conclusion: A satirical post has gone viral with the false claim that DPS Goa has allowed its pupils to wear bikinis as part of their school uniform.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Satire Fact Check Webqoof
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.