'Don't Be a WebQoof': Support Our Election Fact-Checking Effort

We're closely tracking social media & debunking claims made by politicos to provide you with verified information.

What is the one thing that is most important for a voter during elections? Access to fact-checked, accurate, and verified information, right? Because that will help them make an informed decision about whom to vote for.

These elections, The Quint's fact-checking team, WebQoof, is doing just that.

We are constantly tracking, debunking, and providing you with verified information, so that you don't fall for all those false claims that netas make or those confounding messages that you receive on WhatsApp.

And how are we doing that?

  • Neta Fact-Check: We are closely monitoring what our politicians have to say, so that we can sift fact from fiction. Relying on government and publicly available data, we are fact-checking the claims made by them.

  • Focusing on performance: Right from the per-capita income to the crime rate, health indicators, and employment situation, we are tracking the numbers to assess the performance of the state governments in the poll-bound states.

  • Verify Kiya Kya?: We have launched a series called 'Verify Kiya kya?', which explores the nuances of fact-checking and media literacy so that you can become a fact-checker of your own family group.

  • Tracking social media: We are also actively debunking misinformation that you send us on our WhatsApp

    tipline number. Facebook, Twitter, Telegram – wherever there is misinformation, we are there to counter it.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

