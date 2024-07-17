Fact-Check: Trump Did Not Attend UFC Event Right After Assassination Attempt

A video showing the former president of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump walking alongside the president of the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC), Dana White is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing have claimed that Trump attended a UFC event shortly after the assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania.
This post recorded 86K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from March when he attended a UFC event with Dana White.
Trump did not attend any UFC match after the assassination attempt on 13 July in Pennsylvania.
What We Found: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on Facebook by MMA India posted on 10 March. It was uploaded with the caption, "Donald Trump walking in with Dana White & the fans go wild #UFC299. He received a hero's welcome into the Arena." (sic.)
Similarly, we found a similar video on TNT Sports and Sky News Australia's YouTube pages. They were both uploaded on 11 March. These videos only feature Trump walking into the arena alongside Dana White.
Dana White's post on the assassination attempt: We went through White's Instagram and found that he had written a long post expressing his anger toward the assassination on Trump.
White wrote, "’I'm on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot."
This indicated that White was not in the country when the assassination attempt took place, hence, the two could have not possibly attended a UFC event on 13 July.
Timeline of Trump's assassination attempt: We went through the blogs of various American news outlets such as USA Today and found that while delivering an election rally in Pennsylvania, a gunmen fired shots at Trump at 6:11 pm (GMT-4).
Shortly after, the US Secret Services's Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi posted on X that the Trump was "safe and being evaluated."
News outlet NBC Chicago also noted comments from Trump's campaign that he was fine and was being treated a a local medical facility.
Trump made his official statement on TruthSocial, confirming that he was shot.
None of the news websites, Trump's campaign team or himself posted anything about attending the UFC game in Denver, as claimed.
Conclusion: The viral video has falsely claimed that Trump along with Dana White attended the UFC game in Denver following the assassination attempt on the former president.
