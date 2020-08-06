Doctor’s Arrest in Kidney Transplant Racket Shared With COVID Spin

Reports by The Indian Express and NDTV provided similar details. “They used to dump the bodies on the way to Aligarh in Hazara canal, Kasganj, which had crocodiles, and hence there was no chance of retrieval,” The Indian Express report quoted an official as saying.

Next, we reached out to DCP Rakesh Pawaria from the crime branch of Delhi Police who rubbished social media rumours and told us there is no coronavirus angle in the incident.

Evidently, the arrest of a serial offender convicted for running a kidney racket is being shared with a false coronavirus spin.