Disinformation, Deepfakes and Democracy

Global Risk Report 2024 from the World Economic Forum states that misinformation is one of the greatest threats that countries around the world are faced with. India, the largest democracy in the world, is identified as one of the nations with the most significant risk associated with disinformation and misinformation. This is particularly important as India concludes its National elections, and over 50 countries around the world go to polls this year. What an unprecedented time and a test for democracies globally!

There is so much to learn from Indian elections in terms of how misinformation vectors circulate in different formats, languages and regions online.

The media and information landscape are rapidly evolving in India, as more and more people are gaining access to the internet, mostly via their phones. Today more than half of Indians, 870 million people, are active internet users. This is creating a new challenge as reliable sources of news are frequently drowned out by unverified information online.