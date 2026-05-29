Video of MEA Official Talking About Israel’s ‘Control Over USA' And Trump Is AI

A video of Kakanur Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas Division) at the Ministry of External Affairs talking about the recently concluded Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi is being shared on social media.

The claim: In the video, Naidu is heard saying, "For those saying Quad is over, it's not. We don't care even if United States, Japan, or Australia leaves Quad. Israel is joining us and we will make by. Israel alone controls entire USA and world order. So India will stand with Israel and control Mr. Trump. Prime Minister Modi has completely changed the game."