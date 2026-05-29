Video of MEA Official Talking About Israel’s ‘Control Over USA' And Trump Is AI

A video of Kakanur Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas Division) at the Ministry of External Affairs talking about the recently concluded Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi is being shared on social media.
The claim: In the video, Naidu is heard saying, "For those saying Quad is over, it's not. We don't care even if United States, Japan, or Australia leaves Quad. Israel is joining us and we will make by. Israel alone controls entire USA and world order. So India will stand with Israel and control Mr. Trump. Prime Minister Modi has completely changed the game."
How did we find out the truth?: To begin with, we looked for the original video of Naidu speaking at the press briefing.
A full-length video of the same was streamed live on the MEA's verified YouTube channel on 26 May 2026, with the title 'Special briefing by MEA on Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting'.
During the briefing, Naidu stressed upon the Quad's dedication to free and open Indo-Pacific relations by highlighting new initiatives in maritime surveillance, critical minerals, and 6G development.
He also affirmed the group's strong momentum, noting that frequent ministerial meetings demonstrate a robust and ongoing commitment despite the complexities of scheduling a formal leaders' summit.
Nowhere did he mention Trump, Israel, disbanding the Quad, or anyone controlling the USA.
A transcript of the special briefing, as available on the MEA's website, can be seen here.
Is it AI?: Since the statement in the video was never made during the event, we ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector and Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detector.
Hiya's tool gave the audio track an authenticity score of three out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.
Similarly, Hive's tool also found the audio to be AI-generated, pegging the likelihood of it being AI at 99.2 percent.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing took to Instagram to rubbish the claim made with the video, calling it a "fake and AI-generated."
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that Indian diplomat K Nagaraj Naidu said that India was with Israel and that the latter had complete control of the USA.
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