Did Man Enter Kerala Temple to Kill Priest? No, Fake Alert

A video showing a man wearing slippers and entering a temple is circulating on social media with the claim that he is a Muslim who entered the Kerala temple to kill the priest.

“When he was stopped from doing so, he started throwing the ‘aarti’ and attempted to vandalise idols because the priest was singing chants and ringing bells. Muslims were telling the priest not to do so,” the claim adds.

In the video, people can be heard saying, “Amit Shah ki Jai. Please take off your slippers. Sir, please take off your slippers! Your slippers!,” as the man continues to walk inside.