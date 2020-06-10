US space agency NASA has denied an Ahmedabad-based HAM radio enthusiast’s claim that its crew aboard spacecraft Crew Dragon spoke with him earlier this month.On Saturday, 30 May, SpaceX’s automated spacecraft Crew Dragon rode NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It marked the first time that US astronauts have been sent into space by a private company.On 2 June, Adhir Saiyadh – a HAM radio enthusiast from Ahmedabad claimed that he got a response from SpaceX Crew Dragon’s astronauts while trying to connect with the International Space Station (ISS).NASA now says that Saiyadh’s claims are untrue as it is “technically impossible” for Crew Dragon to communicate through ham radio. Although, there have been instances of Ham radio enthusiasts establishing contact with the ISS.5 Fake News Debunked Related to Death of Kerala Pregnant ElephantWHO IS SAIYADH AND WHAT WERE HIS CLAIMS?An engineer from Ahmedabad, Adhir Saiyadh is a ham radio enthusiast. Speaking to news agency ANI on 3 June, he claimed that he got a response from Crew Dragon’s astronauts. “I was on a video call with a student explaining how to connect to ISS, it was then that I got a response,” ANI quoted Adhir Saiyadh as saying.The same was then reported by several mainstream news media outlets and websites like Ahmedabad Mirror, mensxp, India TV and NDTV and Times Now News.An archived version of the video can be accessed here.Muslim Men Burnt Alive For Cow Slaughter? No, It’s a Magic Show‘NOT AWARE OF ANY SUCH COMMUNICATION’: NASAA NASA Spokesperson told The Quint over an email that they checked with SpaceX and both organisations are unaware of any such communication.“We did check with SpaceX to confirm that they were not aware of any communication with the astronauts via ham radio, and the crew did not report having received communication.”Gary Jordan, NASA SpokespersonThe spokesperson also added that it may be “technically impossible” for Crew Dragon to communicate through ham radio.A US-based science journalist, Jennifer Leman, first reported NASA’s denial.HAM RADIO NETWORKA ham radio network is a network that works via radio waves. In the ham radio network, connections are established through incidental contacts on a wireless transceiver (radio transmitter plus receiver) that works as the networking platform.You can find more information about the utility of ham radio operators on the Vigyan Prasad website of the Government of India.Beginning in 1983, there is a long history of ham radio operators communicating with astronauts. As recent as in 2015, a ham from the UK made contact with the ISS and had established a conversation with the crew.According to NASA, there are more than 1.5 million licensed hams worldwide, including more than 4,00,000 Americans.We made multiple attempts to get in touch with Adhir Saiyadh for clarification but have not received a response for over 36 hours. The story will be updated if and when we hear from him.Muslims Being Mistreated? Clip is of Unrelated Incident in B’desh(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.