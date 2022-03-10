Video From Short Film Passed Off As Emotional Soldier in Russia-Ukraine War

Several social media users are sharing a video, where a man in military attire recording an emotional message with gunshots being heard in the background, with a claim that it is a recent video from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine is devastated by war, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military intervention' on the country on 24 February.

However, we found that the video is from a 2015 short film named 'Dialing', that shows the journey of a Iraqi woman, whose son had joined the army and didn't come back, with her refusing to accept her son's death.

She goes around in search of a phone through which she can contact her son, although she doesn't know how to use one.