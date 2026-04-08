Unrelated Videos From Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Violence in West Bengal

A set of videos is being widely shared on social media, as visuals from West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections in the state this year.
The first one shows police personnel beating people up on the street, while the other shows people marching on the street in large numbers.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked both videos individually. Here's what we found.
VIDEO ONE
We ran a reverse image search on the first video, which shows police assaulting people on the street.
The search led us to a Facebook post shared by a page named 'ATN Bangla News' showing the same visuals, which was shared on 6 February, as one of the police attacking pedestrians in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The video was also shared by another page called 'Barta Bazaar' as one of the protests in Dhaka.
The red board in the video reads 'Deco View Car Decoration'.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the place on Google Maps and found that the place was indeed located in Dhaka, on new Eskaton Road.
VIDEO TWO
The second video, which shows a large number of people marching down the street, was earlier shared on Facebook on 6 February, as a video from Dhaka's Shahbag in Bangladesh.
As per a news report by Jago News 24, people blocked the Shahbag intersection in Dhaka to protest police attacks and demand justice for the late Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman bin Hadi.
While we could not independently verify the location of the video, it is evident that it is old.
Conclusion: A set of old videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show election-related demonstrations and violence in West Bengal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)