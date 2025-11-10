Did a Uttarakhand University Offer 50 Marks for Attending PM Modi’s Rally? No!

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand on 9 November to mark the state's Foundation Day, a photo of a notice purportedly issued by the Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) is being shared on social media.
The notice: The text in this document, bearing DBUU's header, mandates "All B.Tech CSE and Specialization (2nd Year) and BCA (2nd Year) students" to attend an upcoming event on 9 November 2025, "where an interaction with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will take place."
It states that "participation in this event is mandatory" for all students in these courses and that "50 internal marks will be awarded to each participant."
How do we know?: We looked for news reports about such a notice being issued, but did not find any.
We then checked the 'Notices and Updates' section of the university's website, but saw that the most recent notice, dated 29 October, was about a date sheet for upcoming examinations.
When we compared a real notice found on this website to the image seen in the viral claim, we noticed that they used different letterheads and also did not follow the same date and numbering format.
Clarifications: On going through DBUU's social media pages, we came across a post on their X account where they had called the document a "fake notice."
"We would like to clarify that the notice is completely false and not issued or approved by the University. It does not bear any official signature, reference number, or authorization," they said.
Additionally, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact-checking account on X also shared a post calling the notice "fake," clarifying that "No such order has been issued by the university."
Conclusion: A fabricated notice is being shared to claim that Uttarakhand's Dev Bhoomi University mandated students to attend PM Modi's interaction and awarded 50 marks for it.
