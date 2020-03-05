Dettol Products Work Against Novel Coronavirus? Here’s The Truth

Misinformation related to the novel coronavirus has gripped the country in fear ever since 29 people were tested positive in India.

In the wake of this outbreak, an image of a Dettol product mentioning that it is effective in preventing the virus is being shared on various social media platforms.

Various users on Twitter and Facebook are using the image to claim that Dettol knew about the virus even before the outbreak was officially announced on 31 December 2019.