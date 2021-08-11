No, Delta Variant of COVID-19 Was Not Caused by the Vaccine

A claim that the "Delta variant was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine" is being shared in a meme template on social media platforms.

However, the claim is completely false. The Delta variant of COVID-19 was first found in India in October 2020, much before the COVID-19 vaccines started being administered.

Moreover, none of the vaccines given in India contains a live virus, so the vaccine can't cause the virus to mutate into a variant.

In fact, senior scientists, the WHO and the US CDC have maintained that variants are caused when the virus can spread without control.