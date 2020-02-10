Fatah Shares Old Video as Muslims Raising Communal Slurs in Delhi

Canada-based TV commentator and writer Tarek Fatah, who has a history of sharing fake news, shared a video showing people protesting on the streets of Delhi amid the Assembly elections on 8 February with a claim that Muslims chanted “provocative slogans against Hindus to boast Islamic supremacy.”

In the video, people can be heard chanting slogans such as, “Hindustan hamara hai, Narendra Modi haaye haaye, Shiv Sena haaye haaye, Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Allah-o-Akbar kehna hoga, Hindustan ka ek hi raja, mera Khwaja, mera Khwaja, Bhagwa atankwaad band karo (Translation: India is ours, Down with Narendra Modi, Down with Shiv Sena, to live in India, you will have to chant ‘Allah is great,’ Hindustan’s only ruler is my Supreme Lord, stop saffron terrorism).”