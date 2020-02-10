Fatah Shares Old Video as Muslims Raising Communal Slurs in Delhi
Canada-based TV commentator and writer Tarek Fatah, who has a history of sharing fake news, shared a video showing people protesting on the streets of Delhi amid the Assembly elections on 8 February with a claim that Muslims chanted “provocative slogans against Hindus to boast Islamic supremacy.”
In the video, people can be heard chanting slogans such as, “Hindustan hamara hai, Narendra Modi haaye haaye, Shiv Sena haaye haaye, Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Allah-o-Akbar kehna hoga, Hindustan ka ek hi raja, mera Khwaja, mera Khwaja, Bhagwa atankwaad band karo (Translation: India is ours, Down with Narendra Modi, Down with Shiv Sena, to live in India, you will have to chant ‘Allah is great,’ Hindustan’s only ruler is my Supreme Lord, stop saffron terrorism).”
The aforementioned post on Twitter had garnered over 4,300 views and 3,200 retweets at the time of writing this story.
The video has been shared by multiple users on Facebook with the same claim.
The video is old and is being shared with a misleading claim.
It dates back to December 2017, when Muslims came out to protest in a rally at Chetak Circle in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, where they raised slogans against Hindu organisations and demanded death for Shambhu Nath Regar, who had allegedly killed Muslim labourer Afrazul and set his body on fire.
On conducting a reverse image search, we found a similar video on YouTube which was uploaded in December 2017, by Mewar Aajtak News, with the headline ‘Rajsamand Shambhu Regar case takes a new turn as Udaipur’s Muslims come out to protest.’
Taking a cue from there, we searched on Google with the keywords ‘Rajsamand Shambhu Regar case 2017’.
We, then, came across several reports by media outlets including Scroll, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.
The case, as reported by various media outlets, is regarding Shambhulal Regar who was accused of killing Muslim labourer Mohammed Afrazul in Rajsamand and had recorded the video of the murder, raising the claim of ‘Love Jihad’.
According to a report by Scroll, Khalil, who is a former Bharatiya Janata Party municipal councillor and the then president of the Anjuman committee in Udaipur, clearly admitted that the slogans heard in the video clip are of the protesters but added that they were not aimed at hurting religious sentiments.
“It seems some miscreants have deliberately misinterpreted the slogans to cause unrest between Hindus and Muslims,” he said.
The Quint had reported that the Rajasthan police had filed a charge sheet against Regar on 12 January 2018, for having killed Afrazul.
