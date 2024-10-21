ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Men Being Pushed Out From Women's Coach in Delhi Metro Revived

The incident indeed happened in Delhi metro's yellow line but it dates back to 2010.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
A video is going viral online which shows police officers slapping and pushing out men from women's coach of Delhi metro.

Many social media users are sharing this video without specifying the date it was shot.

The incident indeed happened in Delhi metro's yellow line but it dates back to 2010.

This comes as the national capital is scheduled to hold its Assembly elections — for all 70 constituencies in or before February 2025.

But this is misleading: The incident indeed happened in Delhi metro's yellow line but it dates back to 2010.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the viral video's keyframes, which led us to a Facebook post shared on 21 April 2016.

  • The post carried the longer version of the same clip and the logo of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) can also be seen in the video.

  • We also noticed that the metro shows a yellow band across it indicating that the metro is on yellow line of the DMRC.

The incident indeed happened in Delhi metro's yellow line but it dates back to 2010.

The logo of DMRC on metro.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

Video from 2010: Next, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and found a report shared by the news channel NDTV from 26 November 2010.

  • The report stated how a group of men were slapped by angry female passengers on the Delhi-Gurgaon line (Yellow line).

  • We found the same video shared by ABP News on 21 July 2012.

  • We noticed the same police officer in the video from 2010 in the now-viral clip.

The incident indeed happened in Delhi metro's yellow line but it dates back to 2010.

Same police office in the same attire can be seen in all three videos.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Note that DMRC is owned equally by the central government and the state government of Delhi.

Conclusion: An old video of men being pushed out of the women's coach from Delhi metro has resurfaced on the internet.

