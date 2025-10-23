Is This a Video of Delhi HC Judge With a Woman During Virtual Hearing? No!

A clip showing a virtual hearing of a court, where a man can be seen kissing a woman, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge who forgot he was visible on camera, kissing a woman during a virtual hearing.
Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading as the person seen in the video is a lawyer, not a judge.
How do we know?: We ran a keyword search using the term 'judge kissing woman virtual court' and looked for reports about the incident.
Every news report we came across, which carried the same video, mentioned that the man in the video is a lawyer.
In the viral video, we also noticed that the box above the video read 'Court of HMJ Jyoti Singh'.
When we ran a search with her name, we found that Justice Jyoti Singh is a woman, and not the person seen in the video.
To verify this, The Quint had reached out to practicing lawyers in the High Court. Two of them confirmed that the person in the video was but a lawyer.
Conclusion: A video of a lawyer kissing a woman during a virtual hearing is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge doing so.
