ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Is This a Video of Delhi HC Judge With a Woman During Virtual Hearing? No!

Several news reports and Delhi HC lawyers confirmed to The Quint that the person in the video is not a judge.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A clip showing a virtual hearing of a court, where a man can be seen kissing a woman, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge who forgot he was visible on camera, kissing a woman during a virtual hearing.

This post shared by X user Shonee Kapoor had gathered nearly three lakh views at the time of writing this report.

(Another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading as the person seen in the video is a lawyer, not a judge.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search using the term 'judge kissing woman virtual court' and looked for reports about the incident.

  • Every news report we came across, which carried the same video, mentioned that the man in the video is a lawyer.

  • In the viral video, we also noticed that the box above the video read 'Court of HMJ Jyoti Singh'.

  • When we ran a search with her name, we found that Justice Jyoti Singh is a woman, and not the person seen in the video.

To verify this, The Quint had reached out to practicing lawyers in the High Court. Two of them confirmed that the person in the video was not a judge, but a lawyer.

Conclusion: A video of a lawyer kissing a woman during a virtual hearing is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge doing so.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Delhi High Court   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×