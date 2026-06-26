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Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Vendor Making Burgers With His Feet Goes Viral

We found out that video is a deepfake.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a man making burgers with his feet is being shared on the internet, claiming to show an Indian street vendor. The people in the video can be heard speaking in Hindi.

  • The video, shared on X by user @MarioNawfal, garnered over one million views.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is an AI-generated video and does not show real footage of a street vendor cooking with his feet.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and couldn't find any credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • While observing the video, we noticed that the man's lip movements look unnatural, an indicator of AI.

  • We also noticed the tool that the man is using to cook, along with the burger, unnaturally slides off on its own in the video.

Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and does not show real footage of an Indian street vendor cooking with his feet.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Indian Street Food   Deepfake 

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