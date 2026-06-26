Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Vendor Making Burgers With His Feet Goes Viral

A video of a man making burgers with his feet is being shared on the internet, claiming to show an Indian street vendor. The people in the video can be heard speaking in Hindi.
The video, shared on X by user @MarioNawfal, garnered over one million views.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and couldn't find any credible sources sharing it.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.
While observing the video, we noticed that the man's lip movements look unnatural, an indicator of AI.
We also noticed the tool that the man is using to cook, along with the burger, unnaturally slides off on its own in the video.
Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and does not show real footage of an Indian street vendor cooking with his feet.
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