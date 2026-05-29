How Poor Journalism and Viral Rumours Turned Watermelons Into the Enemy

There is a popular proverb: "Whether the watermelon falls on the knife, or the knife falls on the watermelon, it is the melon that suffers." It is usually used to describe how the vulnerable, when caught between forces beyond their control, always bear the cost. This time, the proverb turned literal and the fruit itself was in the dock; prosecuted by poor journalistic standards and a misinformation ecosystem that moves faster than facts.
On 26 April, a barrage of news reports came up stating that a family of four living in Mumbai had passed away after they reportedly consumed watermelon and biryani a day before. These reports promptly suspected that the watermelon was contaminated/adulterated. Some even went on to claim that the family died of food poisoning after consuming watermelon after having biryani.
What the headlines buried, or ignored entirely, was the investigation unfolding in parallel. But "source-based" reports were enough for some publications. Police later stated that forensic tests had identified zinc phosphide—a toxic chemical commonly used to kill rats—as the cause of death. The final findings are yet to be made public as of publishing of this article.
Media outlets like FirstPost, India Today, The Hindu, NDTV, and Curly Tales shared reports rooted in the same unverified initial account. Several ran headlines that, in hindsight, ranged from premature to irresponsible—reminding people how in the race to publish, accuracy is often the first casualty.
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The result?: This kind of sensationalism and clickbait-journalism led to the drop in watermelon prices across Navi Mumbai, where prices reportedly dropped to Rs 5 to 7 per kilogram. The NDTV report further said traders have experienced immense financial losses.
Team WebQoof looked at how this misreporting by large sections of media created more misinformation about the consumption of the fruit. We also spoke to a medical professional to verify some of the myths that were going viral.
The Internet's Favourite Pastime: DIY "Medical" Tests
Following the incident, videos started pouring in on social media platforms where people were weighing in their tips to verify if a watermelon is safe to consume.
Look at this video shared by an Instagram handle named 'healthyheaven26', where a woman explained a water test that could be conducted on the fruit to check its safety for consumption.
There are several other videos going viral on Meta platforms that carried the same testing methods (along with some new ones). Some of these videos were also AI-generated, which has become the new and popular way of creating health-related content.
The problem? None of these posts actually mentioned that if these methods were proven or carried any source to back their claims. This sets a dangerous precedent for times to become as we have seen how dangerous can misinformation around health can be.
We identified the two most popular methods that were gaining traction were:
Rub a tissue paper on the inner section of the watermelon and if it gets red, then the fruit is not safe to consume.
Dip the fruit inside a cup of water, and if a trail of colour is found, then the watermelon should be discarded.
Team WebQoof spoke to Dr Farah Ingale, Director - Internal Medicine & Consultant – Diabetologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai to understand if these tests are reliable.
"These tests are not scientifically reliable, they can be misleading. The wet tissue test or the vinegar test, which occasionally is done to detect artificial surface dyes, because of excessive colouring, which has been applied externally, but they cannot reliably determine whether a watermelon metamelon is chemically adulterated or unsafe internally."Dr Farah Ingale
She added, "Similarly, placing a watermelon in water and observing the red trail is not a dependable indicator. Natural pigments from the ripe watermelon can also diffuse into the water. So, these methods can unnecessarily create fear and are not validated techniques or safe techniques for food safety."
Here's some real advice: Dr Ingale told us that one should avoid purchasing a watermelon that has cracks, leakages, foul smell, deep cuts, puncture marks. The fruit should be bought from trusted vendors and should be consumed within 24 to 48 hours. She further said that if the watermelon tastes unnaturally bitter or causes immediate throat irritation, then it should be promptly discarded.
The FSSAI Way of Checking a Watermelon
In March 2020, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had shared a test that one can conduct at home to check if a watermelon has been adulterated with Erythrosine.
For the unversed, Erythrosine or Red 3 is a compound that is primarily used for food colouring. The video showed that if a cotton ball when rubbed against a watermelon does not turn red, it means that the watermelon is safe for consumption.
Many news reports have used this test as a blanket method for testing. What the FSSAI video clearly mentions that the method is for checking if the fruit has been adulterated with a colouring agent.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States had banned the use of Red 3 in food and ingested drugs in 2025. The move was made after the body determined that the ingredient caused cancer in male lab rats that were exposed to high levels of Red 3. However, the same was not experienced in humans or other animals.
The Food Standards body in Australia and New Zealand, in a document issued in 2010, had concluded that the repeated ingestion of erythrosine can elevate serum Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) levels in humans.
Speaking to us about how harmful the compound can be for humans, Dr Ingale said, "Sometimes people add a red dye called erythrosine, or Red No 3, to watermelons to make them look extra red. Don’t panic—at the amounts you’d actually get from eating fruit, it’s not deadly."
"A 70‑kg adult would need to eat hundreds of grams of pure dye to reach harmful levels, way more than any watermelon could hold. Most of the time, the effects are mild—like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, or in some sensitive folks, itching, hives, or facial flushing. Kids are a bit more at risk because their bodies are smaller, and people with thyroid issues should be a bit careful."Dr Farah Ingale
Busting Myths: One Watermelon at a Time
The news reports attached above led to confusion and also gave fuel to two prominent myths related to the consumption of the fruit. The first was that watermelon should not be consumed at night, and the second was that consuming it alongside non-vegetarian food could prove to be fatal.
We asked Dr Ingale if there was any truth to these claims or were they just myths.
Is it safe to eat watermelon at night?
It is safe to have watermelon at any time of the day. Everything in moderation is good. Anything in excess is never good. Excessive intake late at night can cause bloating and acidity as the water content in watermelon is higher. Because this can lead to frequent urination, which can disturb the individual's sleep at night. Patients with diabetes, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), or those who have acid reflux or kidney disease should consume it in moderation and preferably earlier in the day.
Should non-vegetarian food not be consumed with watermelon?
There is no scientific evidence to prove that eating watermelon after non-vegetarian food can lead to problems. It is a myth. However, consuming large quantities of fruit after a heavy meal can cause bloating or indigestion in more sensitive individuals.
It is important to note that one should always consult a doctor about their diet and should immediately visit a hospital when experiencing severe discomfort. Relying on the information available on social media platforms could prove to be fatal and not advisable.
So, next time when you come across sensationalism, take a pause, verify from verified sources and most importantly, don't be a WebQoof.
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