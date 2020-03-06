Viral Post Has Nothing to Do With Coronavirus & Is Not From Delhi

A video along with a few photographs is being circulated on social media with a claim that it shows a patient who died of coronavirus in Delhi.

In the video one can see cops wearing masks inspecting a house where a girl has been found dead. A woman can also be heard wailing in the background. The video is accompanied by an image of the girl and that of the corpse. The post also has an advisory on coronavirus issued by the government of India.

“Coronavirus reportedly discovered in New Delhi India......please people should mind their movement, abstain from public areas such as Metro train , public bus , take cover with nose mask,” the caption reads.