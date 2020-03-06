Viral Post Has Nothing to Do With Coronavirus & Is Not From Delhi
CLAIM
A video along with a few photographs is being circulated on social media with a claim that it shows a patient who died of coronavirus in Delhi.
In the video one can see cops wearing masks inspecting a house where a girl has been found dead. A woman can also be heard wailing in the background. The video is accompanied by an image of the girl and that of the corpse. The post also has an advisory on coronavirus issued by the government of India.
“Coronavirus reportedly discovered in New Delhi India......please people should mind their movement, abstain from public areas such as Metro train , public bus , take cover with nose mask,” the caption reads.
An archived version of the post can be found here.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint can confirm that while the video and the images have not been altered in any manner, the claim with which they are being circulated is absolutely misleading.
Contrary to the claim, the incident in the post does not pertain to a coronavirus case in Delhi but is related to the death of a 22-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Chettipedu.
WHAT WE FOUND
We were able to identify the cops in the video with the help of badges on their uniforms and learnt that the incident is from Tamil Nadu.
A google keyword search using terms ‘Girl murdered in Tamil Nadhu’ directed us to a news reports by Nagaland Express and DT NEXT.
According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Zing Chai Moi of Nagaland who was found dead in her apartment in Chettipedu, Thandalam, near Sriperumbudur.
We also reached out to Sub Inspector Suresh of Sriperumbudur Police who corroborated the details and told us that the video was shot when police visited the the house where Moi was found dead. Suresh also told us that Moi died of a sudden heart attack but an investigation into the mater is underway.
Evidently, a video from Tamil Nadu is being shared to falsely claim that the girl died of coronavirus in Delhi.
