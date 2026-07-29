DCP Sumit Jha Resigns Over Police Action on Student Protesters? No, Video is AI

A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (DCP) Sumit Jha saying he is resigning over the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protests.
The post is captioned, "I am being forced to lie on student protests, I can't do it any longer. I am resigning because I can't lie anymore."
Here's what he says,
I submit my resignation from the Delhi police with immediate effect. The government wanted me to publicly tell lies against students who were just demanding their rights. I was told to prove them as criminals. I cannot be part of any institution that prevents me from telling the truth, and forces me to frame innocent students. These students aren’t terrorists, but our country’s future. I took on the role of a policeman to defend the truth, and not lies.
Is it true?: No, the video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of DCP Sumit Jha saying that he is resigning due to the student protests.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the original video uploaded by the official X account of Delhi Police.
The original video, uploaded on , shows the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (DCP) Sumit Jha saying they have noticed attempts to spread misinformation on social media. He adds that more than 400 Pakistani social media handles have been identified, which are taking advantage of this situation and spreading fake content and rumours.
The Delhi Police appealed to students and youth to be wary of foreign accounts spreading false information to mislead the youth.
Is it AI? We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 94 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
Delhi Police's Clarification: Delhi Police issued a clarification stating that the viral video claiming DCP Sumit Jha resigned over student protests is fake and AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of DCP Sumit Jha saying that he is resigning due to the student protests.
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