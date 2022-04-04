Fake Tweet Claims Darul Uloom Issued 'Fatwa' To Lace Food Items With Chemicals

A screenshot of a tweet going viral on social media claims that a Darul Uloom Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband has issued a "fatwa" asking Muslims to sell food items laced with chemicals to make people from the Hindu community sick.

However, we found that the screenshot was posted from a fake account, which has been suspended by Twitter. The screenshot has been viral since at least 2020 and has been debunked before.