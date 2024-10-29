ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Impact of Cyclone Dana in Odisha? No!

The video is from May 2021 and is unrelated to Cyclone Dana.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of high waves hitting the shore where a house could be seen is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent Cyclone Dana that has impacted Odisha and West Bengal.

What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption saying, "Cyclone Dana unleashes its fury on Odisha's coastal regions, bringing: Turbulent waves, Heavy rainfall, Strong gusty winds.

The video is from May 2021 and is unrelated to Cyclone Dana.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(You can view archives of similar posts here and here.)

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to May 2021, which predates the recent damage caused in both states by Cyclone Dana.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Clips Viral as Police Beating Man for Attacking a Cow

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found the same visuals on a Facebook handle named 'Mo Odisha'.

  • The video was posted on 25 May 2021 and its caption said, "Video from Chandipur Balasore. Stay home stay safe."

  • We came across similar visuals shared on the official YouTube channel of OTV, which said that they were from Cyclone Yaas.

  • It identified the location as 'Digha'. The video was published on 25 May 2021.

Other sources: An X user named 'Roxy Koll' had shared the same video on 14 May 2021 claiming it to be from Cyclone Tauktae and had identified the location as South Kerala.

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location of the video, it is evident that the clip is old and unrelated to Cyclone Dana.

Also Read

Old Claim About SC Ruling On 10 Years Jail for Attacking Christians Revived

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  odisha   Cyclone   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×