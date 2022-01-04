Photo Shows Upgradation in CRPF's Tactical Gear Over the Years? Not Quite!

A photograph showing a side-by-side comparison of two defence personnel has gone viral with a claim that it shows the upgradation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) uniform from 2012 to 2022.

However, we found that the claim is misleading as the uniforms shown in the comparison belonged to two different units of the CRPF.

While the one of the left was a CRPF jawan dressed in regular khaki uniform, the one of the right was an officer belonging to the Valley Quick Action Team (QAT), an elite special operations unit, which became operational in 2016.