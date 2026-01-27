Fact-Check: CRPF Personnel Offering Namaz on Duty? No, Clip Is From Bangladesh!

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on Facebook by a Bangladeshi journalist named Fahad Bhuiyan from .
The post's caption noted that despite being on duty during a protest, the personnel prayed namaz and showed devotion to God.
As per Bhuiyan's Facebook profile, he is a special correspondent at NTV (International Television Ltd.)
Additionally, Bangladeshi news outlets such as Daily Jugantor and Bangla Tribune also shared the same video on social media, reporting that the security personnel offered prayers while on duty.
Conclusion: The viral clip showing a security personnel offering prayers on duty is not from India, but Bangladesh.
