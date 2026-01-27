ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: CRPF Personnel Offering Namaz on Duty? No, Clip Is From Bangladesh!

A Bangladeshi reporter shared the same video on Facebook, confirming it was not from India.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a man dressed in a military uniform offering namaz is being shared as one from India.

  • Those sharing the viral clip claimed it showed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel offering salah (prayer in Islam) while on duty.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from Bangladesh and not India.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple frames and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the same video on Facebook by a Bangladeshi journalist named Fahad Bhuiyan from 18 January.

  • The post's caption noted that despite being on duty during a protest, the personnel prayed namaz and showed devotion to God.

  • As per Bhuiyan's Facebook profile, he is a special correspondent at NTV (International Television Ltd.)

  • Additionally, Bangladeshi news outlets such as Daily Jugantor and Bangla Tribune also shared the same video on social media, reporting that the security personnel offered prayers while on duty.

Conclusion: The viral clip showing a security personnel offering prayers on duty is not from India, but Bangladesh.

Topics:  Bangladesh   CRPF   Webqoof 

