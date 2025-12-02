Credit Card Scam Alert: How Fraudsters Use ‘Limit Enhancement’ as Bait

Notifications from banks and government agencies pop up brightly on your phones regularly, issuing warnings on how to protect your bank account(s) from the latest trickery in town. While you keep up with the latest frauds, scammers up their game with fresh ammo that catches their next victim off guard. A new scam targeting your credit card has emerged, in which scammers posing as bank officials gain your trust through a carefully crafted script. A generous offer, a small “upgrade” fee, and OTPs are all they need for a smooth exit with your savings.

In the section below, we explain how this scam operates, the warning signs to watch for, and how to respond to such calls.