Fact-Check: Video of Cracked Road Spraying Water Is From Guatemala & Not India

This video is from Guatemalan, Central America, not India.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
A video showing a road spraying water outside from massive cracks is going viral online with a claim that this video is from India.

The claim also insinuates that this reflects the poor condition of roads in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

This video is from Guatemalan, Central America, not India.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is from Guatemalan, Central America, not India.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes from the viral video and this led us to a Facebook post shared on 13 September.

  • The post shared by a page named Noticias en Primicia, carried the same viral video, but the caption stated that the video is from Guatemala, a country in Central America.

  • It further specified that the water reportedly came from a damaged pipe crossing underneath National Route CA-9 at Kilometer 14 on the Pacific route.

  • We also found the same information shared by Clima Guatemala on X (formerly Twitter) and Rudyvision Noticias Quiche on Facebook.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to news reports shared Publi News and Lahora GT.

  • The reports carried a screengrab from the viral video and stated that following heavy rainfall on 12 September, various parts of Guatemala witnessed collapsed drains, sinkholes and landslides.

  • It further added that the water came from a damaged pipe crossing underneath National Route CA-9 at Kilometer 14 on the Pacific route.

Conclusion: A video from Guatemala is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a road spraying out water in India.

Topics:  road   Fact Check   Guatemala 

