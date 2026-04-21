Viral Clip of a Cow Saving a Child From Being Hit by a Train Is a Deepfake

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.
How did we find out the truth?:
We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.
However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
While observing the video, we noticed that the yellow boards on the trains do not display the destination.
It is common for AI-generated videos to either have blurred text or no text at all.
Additionally, the train appears to have only three coaches, while in reality, the shortest train runs with at least 12 coaches.
We ran the video through the Hive Moderation tool, which showed a high likelihood that the viral clip was generated using AI.
We ran the video through the Deepfake-O-Meter, and one of the detectors showed that it was likely generated by AI.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it shows a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.
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