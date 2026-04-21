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Viral Clip of a Cow Saving a Child From Being Hit by a Train Is a Deepfake

We found that the video is a deepfake and doesn't show authentic footage.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of a cow saving a girl from a moving train.

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How did we find out the truth?:

  • We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.

  • However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • While observing the video, we noticed that the yellow boards on the trains do not display the destination.

  • It is common for AI-generated videos to either have blurred text or no text at all.

  • Additionally, the train appears to have only three coaches, while in reality, the shortest train runs with at least 12 coaches.

  • We ran the video through the Hive Moderation tool, which showed a high likelihood that the viral clip was generated using AI.

  • We ran the video through the Deepfake-O-Meter, and one of the detectors showed that it was likely generated by AI.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it shows a cow saving a child from being hit by a moving train.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Deepfake 

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