COVID Tests Aren’t ‘Preloaded’ With Positive or Negative Results

The caption along with the viral video said: "PCR tests come with one positive and one negative result. So they can tell you whatever they want it to be. These are created for “controlled studies”. To cheat in studies and get the results they want basically. That’s what a controlled study means.

Still trust science?"

The users tried to insinuate that the tests for COVID-19 were fake and testing centres were cheating people by giving positive/negative results as per their own wish.

The same caption was used by several social media users on Facebook and Twitter.