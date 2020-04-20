Yet Another Mock Drill Shared as COVID-19 Case in Jail Premises
CLAIM
A video of a man lying on the floor, surrounded by police officers, who can be seen coughing and sneezing is being shared online with a claim that a police officer in Bihar’s Bhagalpur Central Jail has tested positive for coronavirus.
The claim which is in Hindi reads, “भागलपुर जेल का बड़ा बाबू कोरोना पीड़ित |” [Translation: Officer in Bhagalpur Jail has tested positive for coronavirus].
The video has been shared by multiple users on Facebook with the same claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is of a mock drill that was conducted at Bhagalpur Central Jail in Bihar nearly 8-10 days ago. The video in circulation falsely claims that it shows an officer who has tested positive for COVID-19.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The claim mentioned that the incident happened at the Central Jail in Bhagalpur, so we ran a keyword search on YouTube and came across a video which was uploaded a channel called ‘Nation Bharat’ on 11 April. The video mentioned that the video is of a mock drill.
We also got in touch with Repack Kumar, Superintendent of Bahagalpur Central Jail, who confirmed to us that the video was indeed of a mock drill.
Earlier, The Quint debunked several such videos where mock drills have been passed of as real cases of coronavirus. You can read all our fact-checked coronavirus stories here.
