CAA Protest Video Shared as Hyderabad Muslims Defying Lockdown

While the novel coronavirus outbreak pushed India into a three-week lockdown, misinformation around the pandemic is gaining speed on social media. A viral video shot near the Charminar in Hyderabad is being shared with a claim that it shows people defying the lockdown to offer the Friday namaaz.

“Crowds defying lockdown in Hyderabad near Charminar on Friday demanding to perform Namaz,” the claim with the video reads.

The Quint received the video on its WhatsApp helpline number.