No, Covaxin Has Not Been Approved for Kids Above 12 Years Yet

A claim going viral on the internet states that Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been approved for being used on children above the age of 12 years.

The claim comes as eminent scientists and doctors have warned of a third wave of coronavirus infections, that could possibly be worse for the unvaccinated population of those under the age of 18.

However, we found that Covaxin has not yet been approved for use on children above 12 years of age.

On 13 May, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accepted the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and granted permission to conduct Phase II/III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the age group of 2-18 years.