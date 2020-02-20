Corpses of Wuhan Coronavirus Patients Dumped on Roads? Fake Alert
The outbreak of coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 2,000 people in China and ever since there has been a flood on misinformation around the viral disease.
CLAIM
In one such incident, a video is doing rounds on social media with a claim that the Chinese government has dumped the dead bodies of coronavirus infected people on the roadside in Wuhan.
“The video that the Chinese government does not want you to see. A short motorcycle ride throughout the street of Wuhan show you the real pictures in china dead bodies all over contaminated with the coronavirus,” the claim reads.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint can confirm that while the video has not been altered in any form, there is no truth to the claim with which it is being shared.
The video from a place called Shenzhen which is 1,094 Km away from Wuhan. Further, it shows migrants sleeping and not dead bodies dumped on road side.
WHAT WE FOUND
We got in touch with Summer Chen, a Taiwanese journalist who helped us identify one of the sign boards. Chen informed us that the video is not from Wuhan but Junhua North Road, Longhua District, Shenzhen.
We followed this with a relevant keywords search and came across a report by New Tang Dynasty Television (NTDTV).
According to the report, the video shows refugees sleeping on the street after more than 80 cities in China have entered "closed management" in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hence, a video showing refugees sleeping on the streets in Shenzen is being falsely shared to claim that deadbodies of coronavirus patients are lying around.
