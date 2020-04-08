Video of Mock Drill by UP Police Shared With a ‘Corona Jihad’ Spin

A video which purportedly shows police taking action against a man who jumps out of his car and points a gun at the cops, is being widely shared online with a claim that the Uttar Pradesh police has not been letting people with COVID-19 enter the state.

The message shared along with the video in Hindi reads: “#उत्तरप्रदेश के चौरे बाजार की घटना ... जय #योगी राज👌👌 #कोरोना #जेहादियों क्या तुम्हें नही पता था कि ये UP का #अयोध्या मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्री राम की धरातल है God job UP police जय हिंद जय भारत |”

[Translation: This incident happened in Chor Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh. Do the corona jihadis not know that this is Ayodhya, the land of Lord Rama. Good job by UP Police.]