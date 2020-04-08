Video of Mock Drill by UP Police Shared With a ‘Corona Jihad’ Spin
CLAIM
A video which purportedly shows police taking action against a man who jumps out of his car and points a gun at the cops, is being widely shared online with a claim that the Uttar Pradesh police has not been letting people with COVID-19 enter the state.
The message shared along with the video in Hindi reads: “#उत्तरप्रदेश के चौरे बाजार की घटना ... जय #योगी राज👌👌 #कोरोना #जेहादियों क्या तुम्हें नही पता था कि ये UP का #अयोध्या मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्री राम की धरातल है God job UP police जय हिंद जय भारत |”
[Translation: This incident happened in Chor Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh. Do the corona jihadis not know that this is Ayodhya, the land of Lord Rama. Good job by UP Police.]
TRUE OR FLASE?
False. The video is being shared with a misleading claim. The video is actually of a mock drill conducted by Ayodhya police on 2 April.
Speaking to The Quint, Virendra Vikram, DSP, Circle Officer Bikapur, corroborated the information and said that the video doesn’t show police action but is of a mock drill.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On analysing the video, we noticed that the first frame of the video carried a board which mentioned the name of the place where the incident took place.
Taking cue from here, we got in touch with the police officers in the area, who told us that the video is of a mock drill. We then used keywords ‘फैज़ाबाद पुलिस मोचक ड्रिल’ and looked for the video online.
We came across a video uploaded by a YouTube channel called VK News on 4 April which too mentioned that the video was of a mock drill.
