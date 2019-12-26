Video of Cop Slapping Protester Is Not Recent, It’s From 2013
CLAIM
A video which shows a police personnel abusing a female is being circulated on Facebook with the claim that the cop slapped a protester during the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The claim reads, “Sameful delhi police #IndiaAgainstNRC (sic).” This video has been shared over 22,000 times and has garnered over 1,400 reactions.
The same video has been shared by another Facebook user who questioned the police and demanded strict action. However, there is no direct claim linking the video to the ongoing protests.
The claim reads, “#Delhi_Police ka ek male officer #ACP_Singh ladki ko security ke naam par thappad kaise maar sakta hai? Is par saqt se saqt karwayi honi chahiye, agar ladki ki galti thi to is par lady constable se karwayi kyu nahi karwayi gayi? (How can an ACP of the Delhi Police slap a female under the garb of security? This matter should be investigated and if the female was at fault, then why did a female cop not look into the matter?)”
Multiple users shared this video with the same claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video has not been manipulated in anyway, but the claim with which it is being shared is false.
Firstly, the video is from an incident which happened in 2013. The clip shows Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bani Singh Ahlawat slapping a protester outside Swami Dayanand Hospital in Delhi where a five-year-old rape survivor was battling for her life. According to an NDTV report, Singh was suspended for his action.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video clip which is being circulated has NDTV’s channel logo.
On searching online with the keywords “female protester slapped Delhi police NDTV” we came across the NDTV report which carried the same video report and had details of the incident.
As per the article, the workers of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had also clashed with the police posted at the hospital.
