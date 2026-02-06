Fact-Check: Viral Clip Showing Conjoined Twins Married in Egypt Is AI!

A video showing female conjoined twins standing next to a man and speaking to a journalist in Arabic is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the claim noted that the conjoined twins got married in Egypt and called it 'unique.'
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to other posts carrying the same claim on Facebook, dated 26 January. Looking closely, we noticed a TikTok watermark identifying the source as “cherif ai.”
Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed TikTok and looked for 'cherif ai's' channel.
Team WebQoof located the viral clip and traced it back to 12 July 2025.
We went through the channel and found other short videos showing conjoined twins, as well.
The channel, which has 1.4 million likes, states in its description that it features “AI content.”
Additionally, Team WebQoof ran the viral clip on AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
(Source: Deepfake-O-Meter)
Conclusion: The viral clip has been created using AI and is not real.
