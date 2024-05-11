Fact-Check: BJP Workers Clash In Sirsa? No, Video Shows Congress Workers

A video showing a brawl between several people is being shared to claim as a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members in Sirsa, Haryana.
This post recorded 15.8K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
Congress sources in Haryana confirmed to The Quint that the fight took place between Congress workers in Samain village in Sirsa.
A news report by Punjab Kesari Haryana noted that a fight broke out between two factions of the Congress.
Recent posts on Facebook also pointed out that the fight took place between Congress workers in Samain village in Sirsa.
How did we find out?: Congress Haryana sources told The Quint that a fight broke out between Congress party workers in Samain village over an internal matter and was not related to any party leaders.
A local reporter in Haryana told The Quint that a fight took place between Congress workers in Sirsa.
With a Google reverse image search, we came across a video report by Punjab Kesari Haryana on YouTube from 6 May which uploaded the same video as the viral clip.
The report noted that a fight broke out between two Congress groups in Samain village in Tohana while campaigning was underway.
Apart from this, the Google reverse image search also led us to two Facebook posts by pages named Sirsa Samachar and Ambala Breaking News from 6 May. Both these pages also uploaded the same video as the viral clip.
Both the posts noted that a brawl took place between Congress leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Hooda's group in Sawain village in Sirsa.
To verify the location, we looked for it on Google maps. We put the location marker as 'Sharma Mishtan Bhandar, Samain, Tohana,' which was a shop seen in the viral clip. Google maps showed a similar location as the viral video.
Conclusion: The video of the fight is being shared to falsely claim that it shows BJP workers in Sirsa.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)