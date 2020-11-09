Congress Shares Video of Kid in UP’s Hospital As Incident in Bihar

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections result, which are to be announced on 10 November, the Indian National Congress (Bihar)’s social media accounts shared a video of a child pushing a stretcher inside a hospital as a reflection of the “ruthlessness of the BJP-JD(U) government in power in Bihar.”

The video however is from the Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where the ward boy was removed by the Chief Medical Officer when the video went viral in July.