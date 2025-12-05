AI Video of Sachin Pilot Talking About Being Pulled From Debate Goes Viral

A video of Congress leader Sachin Pilot talking about how he was pulled out from a debate due to government pressure is going viral on social media platforms as his recent statements.
What did the viral post say?: The video carried text that said "Sachin Pilot on Oxford Union debate". The user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Indian delegation walked out from the debate due to pressure from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
The thread had gained over four lakh views on the platform.
What's the truth?: We found that the video was manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show Pilot's real remarks.
The original clip dates back to October and shows Pilot talking about not being able to meet NSUI Rajasthan President Vinod Jakhar.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the original visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of India Today.
It was shared on 5 October and was titled, "#SachinPilot Denied #JailVisit to #NSUI #RajasthanPresident Detained After #RSSProtest | #indiatoday."
This clearly indicated that the viral clip was manipulated.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter'.
The first tool showed around 99 percent probability of the video likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content.
Four detectors of the second tool, too, showed conclusive results of the video being an AI one.
The tool showed around 99% probability of the video being an AI one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was AI-manipulated or does not show real statements.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)