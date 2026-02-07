Kalma Recited at Congress Jaipur Office Opening? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A video claiming that some Islamic prayers were recited at the inauguration of the Congress party office in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the video wrote, "At the inauguration of the Congress party’s new office in Jaipur, neither the Sundarkand nor a Ganesh puja was performed; instead, Kalma was recited. Notably, Congress’s Hindu workers participated actively in the event, and no one raised any objection." (sic.)