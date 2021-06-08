Fake News Clipping of Bride Seeking ‘Vaccinated Groom’ Goes Viral

To verify the photo, we looked into newspaper clipping generator tool called ‘Fodey.com’. The free-for-use tool generates newspaper clippings where one can enter the name of the newspaper, date, headline and the story and you get a plausible image of a newspaper article.

But there’s a catch. It only changes the first two columns in the template, while the text in the third column that is partially visible never changes.

In the viral image, you can see the letters ‘re’, ‘fo’, ‘im’ in the first three lines of the third column. The same first letters can also be seen in the newspaper clipping that The Quint generated on 8 June.

Therefore, in the viral image that was generated by Fodey, the headline was put as Goa Tim, the dateline as Friday, 4th JUNE 2021, headline as Matrimonial and then the story was pasted as Roman Catholic girl (full paragraph).