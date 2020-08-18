Cong Leaders Share Old Video From Prayagraj As Floods in Delhi

A video of a husband and wife enjoying in their flooded house has gone viral with the claim that it's the condition of Delhi after receiving rain. However, the video is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh when it was flooded in 2019.

CLAIM

Congress leaders Abhishek Dutt and Adarsh Shastri shared the video, while taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"दिल्ली की जनता को @ArvindKejriwal सरकार द्वारा शानदार टोफ़ा। पूरी दिल्ली में जगह जगह विश्व स्तरीय स्विमिंग पूल। @Ch_AnilKumarINC @INCDelhi," read Shastri's tweet.

(Translation: "Great gift by the @ArvindKejriwal government to the people of Delhi. World class swimming pool all over Delhi.")

Dutt also tweeted, "विश्व स्तरीय स्विमिंग पूल ,एक और वादा पूरा ? कृपया करके केजरीवाल जी का नाम ना लें"

(Translation: "World class swimming pool, another promise fulfilled? Please do not take Kejriwal's name.")

The video was also shared and widely viewed on Facebook, with a similar claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video is actually from Prayagraj, when it was flooded in September 2019.

A reverse image search led us to another tweet with the same video by one Awanish Sharan, where users had commented that it was from Prayagraj.

A keyword search led us to several news reports from September 2019, carrying the video.

AajTak's Hindi website reported, "Heavy rains have triggered flood-like situation in Prayagraj. On one hand, where people are compelled to leave their houses as flood water entered their residence, some couples decided to learn swimming. Watch this cute video of couple enjoying in floodwater in the boundaries of their homes."

ZeeNews too reported on the incident.

A local reporter also confirmed with The Quint that the video is actually of Prayagraj when it was flooded last year.

Evidently, it has been shared with a false claim that it's from Delhi.

