Priest’s Suicide in Sultanpur Shared With a False Communal Spin

A set of images showing the dead body of a man hanging from a tree is being circulated to claim that a priest in UP’s Sultanpur was ‘killed’ for allegedly having an argument with “peacefuls” – a sarcastic reference to Muslims in context of the oft-made statement that Islam is a ‘religion of peace’.

However, speaking to The Quint, SHO of Chanda, an area in Sultanpur district, said that it was a case of suicide and that there is no communal angle to the incident. He further said that the post mortem report also reveals that it was a “death by hanging.”