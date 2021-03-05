Comedian Shyam Rangeela’s Account Taking a Dig at PM Modi Is Fake!
We found several red flags in the said Twitter profile to ascertain that it’s an imposter account.
An imposter Twitter account of comedian Shyam Rangeela has cropped up, with as many as 38,000 people following it at the time of publishing this story.
The Quint’s WebQoof team found several red flags in the said Twitter profile to ascertain that it’s an imposter account, and not an official one.
WHAT IS THE FAKE ACCOUNT TWEETING?
We found that the Twitter account has been sharing several tweets with hashtags like #modi_job_do, #JobKiBaat, and launching attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The account has also been tweeting about the upcoming West Bengal elections and the Ram Mandir donation drive.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On searching for the Twitter handles of @nidhiyadavsp and @rakeshtikait on Google, we came across the cached versions of their profiles. Interestingly, we found the following things common with @shyamrangela:
- Account created in April 2020
- Location: Lucknow
- Similarities in author bio
We then found the Twitter ID of @shyamrangela: 1249510577971445762 with the help of Tweetbeaver, an application
Since we had the cached links, we searched for the same Twitter ID on codes of @nidhiyadavsp and @rakeshtikait.
It is pertinent to note that the official Twitter handle of comedian Shyam Rangeela is @ShyamRangeela, which is also linked to his verified Facebook account.
Further, the accounts mentioned are not the official accounts of Samajwadi Spokesperson Nidhi Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. Their official verified handles are @nidhiyadav26 and @RakeshTikaitBKU respectively.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.