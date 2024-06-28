Fact-Checking Claims Made During Biden and Trump's First Presidential Debate

Trump also claimed that the Democrats will kill babies in the “eighth month, the ninth month of pregnancy, or even after birth”. He further pointed to the former Virginia governor’s support of a bill that would loosen restrictions on late-term abortions as an example.

He goes on to say that "some Democrat-run” states allow babies to be killed after birth.

However, this claim is false as it is illegal to kill babies (infanticide) in all 50 US states.

According to data available from before the 2022 ruling of Dobbs decision, over 93 percent of abortions occur during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that 0.9 percent of reported abortions in 2020 occurred at 21 weeks or later. The reason behind these abortions were serious health risks or lethal fetal anomalies.