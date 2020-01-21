Clipped Video Used to Claim Kanhaiya Kumar ‘Exposes’ Kejriwal
CLAIM
A viral video on social media claims to show former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar’s alleged expose of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In the video, which shows Kanhaiya, along with clipping of Kejriwal touching his mother’s feet, Kanhaiya can be heard saying: “Jo kaam nahi kiye hain, isi baat ko divert karne ke liye, voh mata aur patni ke paas pahunch jaate hain, kaun aisa beta hota hai bataiye toh maa ka paer chhote hue photo khichvaata hai, camera leke maa se milne ke liye jaata hai, kaun aisa beta hota hai. Is baat ko samajhiye, main us saajish ke khilaaf hoon...” (Translated: To divert attention from the work that he has not done, he goes to his mother and his wife. Which son gets his photo clicked while touching his mother’s feet? Who takes a camera to meet his mother? Which son is like that? Understand this. I am against that conspiracy.)
The archived version can be viewed here.
Several Facebook and Twitter users are sharing the video with a similar claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim with which the video has been shared is false. The video in circulation is a clipped version and the comment made by Kanhaiya Kumar was in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Arvind Kejriwal. The video dates back to October 2018.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched on YouTube using key words ‘Kanhaiya Kumar’ and found a video uploaded by ‘Manthan India’ on 15 October 2018 with the caption: ‘Manthan with Kanhaiya Kumar @Manthan Samvaad 2018.’
In the 1 hour 53 minute long video, at 54 minutes, while responding to a question, he can be heard making the viral statement in context to Narendra Modi.
The question is about why should we criticise somebody’s personal life. To which Kanhaiya says, “If after note ban, you make your 90-year-old mother stand in ATM queues, this is not individualistic issue, it’s marketing.”
He then goes on to say: “Humko us vyakti ke pradhan mantri ke bataur kya kaam kiya hai, ispe humein usko judge karna hai, lekin bataur pradhan mantri voh jo kaam nhi kiye hain, isi baat ko divert karne ke liye, voh mata aur patni ke paas pahunch jaate hain, kaun aisa beta hota hai bataiye toh maa ka paer chhote hue photo khichvaata hai, camera leke maa se milne ke liye jaata hai, kaun aisa beta hota hai” (Translated: We have to judge that person on the basis of his work as a prime minister. But to divert attention from the work that he has not done as a prime minister, he goes to his mother and wife. Which son gets his photo clicked while touching his mother’s feet? Who takes a camera to meet his mother? Which son is like this?)
He does not mention Kejriwal.
Manthan is a platform that promotes public discourse by conducting discussions, debates and conversations among people from all walks of life. The video is from their edition of Manthan Samvaad which happened on 2 October 2018 in Hyderabad.
Manthan confirmed to The Quint that the video is indeed from their 2018 event.
While the video of Kejriwal seeking blessings from his mother is from 20 January, before filing his nomination for the upcoming Delhi election.
Clearly, a clipped video of Kanhaiya Kumar talking about Narendra Modi is circulating with the false claim that he made these remarks about Arvind Kejriwal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)