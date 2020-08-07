Man With Cheetahs in Temple in Sirohi? Video is From South Africa!

According to the description of the video, this was an experiment Volker had conducted in South Africa, at ‘The Cheetah Experience’, a cheetah-breeding centre, where he got special permission to spend a few nights with three cheetahs to understand more about the animals.

We found that Volker shared the same video on Twitter as well while on Facebook, he goes by the profile name ‘The Cheetah Whisperer’. According to his bio on his YouTube channel, he is an animal advocate with a Zoology degree and is fascinated by animal behaviour and studies them. On this YouTube channel, we saw that he had 499k subscribers and a huge number of videos with cheetahs.

Therefore, this video is being circulated with an unrelated claim.